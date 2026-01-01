Deploy Multi-Scrobbler in one click installation.
Self-hosted scrobbling hub that tracks music plays from Plex, Jellyfin, Spotify, and more to Last.fm, ListenBrainz, or Maloja.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Multi-Scrobbler
Multi-Scrobbler ہر جگہ جہاں آپ موسیقی سنتے ہیں کو ہر سروس کے ساتھ جو اسے ٹریک کرتی ہے جوڑتا ہے۔ ہر موسیقی ایپ کی بلٹ ان اسکرابنگ پر انحصار کرنے کے بجائے — جو Plex اور Jellyfin میں بالکل غائب ہے، اور YouTube Music، Deezer، اور Subsonic کلائنٹس میں ٹکڑوں میں موجود ہے — Multi-Scrobbler ہر پلے کو ایک پائپ لائن میں مرکوز کرتا ہے۔ یہ 25+ ذرائع کی حمایت کرتا ہے اور سننے کو Last.fm، ListenBrainz، Libre.fm، Maloja، Koito، اور دیگر مقامات پر بیک وقت بھیجتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر خود میزبان کرنا اسکرابنگ کو 24/7 آپ کی دیگر میڈیا خدمات کے ساتھ چلتا رکھتا ہے، عوامی OAuth کال بیک URLs کے ساتھ جو Spotify اور Last.fm تک پہنچ سکتے ہیں۔ ویب ڈیش بورڈ براہ راست سننے، فی ذریعہ اعداد و شمار، اور تفصیلی لاگ دکھاتا ہے بغیر آپ کی سننے کی تاریخ کو کسی تیسرے فریق SaaS کے سامنے لائے۔
Key features of Multi-Scrobbler
Universal source coverage
Tracks plays from Spotify, Plex, Jellyfin, YouTube Music, Deezer, Subsonic clients, and 25+ other music players in a single pipeline.
Multiple scrobble targets
Har suni hui cheez ko Last.fm, ListenBrainz, Libre.fm, Maloja, Koito, aur deegar platforms par ek saath aage bhejta hai, baghair kisi manual duplication ke.
Live status dashboard
The Web UI displays currently playing tracks, recent scrobbles, and per-source statistics, allowing you to verify every connection at a glance.
Smart deduplication
Detects duplicate listens reported by multiple sources playing the same track and submits each play only once to your scrobble targets.
Webhook notifications
Now Playing کی اپڈیٹس اور ایررز کو Discord, Gotify, Ntfy, یا Apprise پر بھیجتا ہے تاکہ آپ ڈیش بورڈ چیک کیے بغیر خراب انٹیگریشنز کو پکڑ سکیں۔
Why run Multi-Scrobbler on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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