MQTTX Web is an open-source MQTT 5.0 client developed by EMQX, which operates entirely within your browser. It enables engineers to connect with any MQTT broker via WebSocket, allowing them to inspect topics, publish payloads, and validate IoT message flows in a matter of seconds. In contrast to its desktop counterpart, MQTTX Web does not necessitate any installer â€“ teams merely need to open the deployed URL to commence debugging brokers from any laptop or tablet.

Opting to self-host MQTTX Web on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides your team with a private, consistently available WebSocket client accessible via a URL you fully control. This setup ensures there's no third-party hosted endpoint logging your broker credentials, nor any reliance on the public emqx.io instance. Furthermore, connection profiles are stored locally within each browser, which means the deployment itself is stateless and can be upgraded with ease.