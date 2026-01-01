Deploy Mini QR in one click installation.
Self-hosted QR code generator with custom colors, styles, and export to PNG, SVG, or ASCII.
Choose a VPS plan for Mini QR
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mini QR
Mini QR ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ QR کوڈ جنریٹر ہے جو Vue 3 کے ساتھ بنایا گیا ہے۔ یہ بنیادی سیاہ اور سفید کوڈز سے آگے بڑھتا ہے — آپ ڈاٹ پیٹرن، کارنر اسٹائل، رنگوں اور فریموں کو اپنی مرضی کے مطابق بنا سکتے ہیں، پھر نتیجے کو PNG، JPG، SVG، یا ASCII ٹیکسٹ کے طور پر ایکسپورٹ کر سکتے ہیں۔ ایک بلٹ ان سکینر کیمرہ ان پٹ یا امیج اپ لوڈز کو قبول کرتا ہے، اور ایک بیچ موڈ ایک ہی پاس میں CSV فائل سے متعدد کوڈز تیار کرتا ہے۔
Mini QR کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ آپ کا QR ڈیٹا — URLs، vCards، WiFi کی اسناد، یا کوئی بھی کسٹم پے لوڈ — کبھی بھی کسی تھرڈ پارٹی سروس سے نہیں گزرتا۔ ایپ میں کوئی ڈیٹا بیس اور کوئی اکاؤنٹس نہیں ہیں، لہذا تعیناتی کے بعد کچھ بھی انتظام کرنے کے لیے نہیں ہے۔
Key features of Mini QR
Custom QR styling
Dot patterns, corner shapes, colors، اور فریم ایلیمنٹس کو کسی بھی برانڈ یا جمالیات سے ملانے کے لیے ایڈجسٹ کریں — جو معیاری بلیک اینڈ وائٹ کوڈز سے کہیں زیادہ ہے۔
Multiple export formats
Download finished codes as PNG, JPG, SVG, or ASCII/Unicode text, keeping the output compatible with any downstream use case.
Built-in QR scanner
Scan QR codes directly in the browser via camera or by uploading an image — no separate app or plugin required.
CSV batch generation
Upload a CSV file to generate multiple QR codes in a single pass, useful for product labels, event tickets, or contact card printing.
Data templates
Pre-built input forms for URLs, emails, vCards, WiFi credentials, and other common formats make encoding structured data quick and error-free.
Why run Mini QR on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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