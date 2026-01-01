MeTube is a browser-based frontend for yt-dlp that allows you to download videos from YouTube and over 1,000 other platforms from any device, without needing to install any software. It offers quality selection up to 4K, audio-only extraction to MP3, playlist and channel downloads, and a real-time download queue with live progress tracking â€” all accessible through a clean, mobile-friendly interface.

Self-hosting MeTube on your VPS means that downloads run at datacenter speeds, files are stored server-side for later retrieval, and the service continues to function even as platforms change â€” unlike browser extensions that often break or commercial download tools that impose quality limits and require accounts.