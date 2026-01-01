Deploy Meilisearch in one click installation.
Open-source search engine built in Rust that delivers typo-tolerant results in under 50 milliseconds.
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What you can build with Meilisearch
Meilisearch ایک انتہائی تیز، اوپن سورس سرچ انجن ہے جو Rust میں لکھا گیا ہے اور یہ 50ms سے کم وقت میں متعلقہ نتائج فراہم کرتا ہے جس میں بلٹ ان ٹائپو ٹولرنس، فیسیٹڈ فلٹرنگ، اور حسب ضرورت رینکنگ شامل ہے — یہ سب ایک سادہ REST API کے ذریعے ہوتا ہے۔ یہ سمارٹ ڈیفالٹس کے ساتھ فوراً کام کرنا شروع کر دیتا ہے، جس سے ای کامرس اسٹورز، ڈاکومینٹیشن سائٹس، اور SaaS ایپلیکیشنز میں طاقتور سرچ شامل کرنا آسان ہو جاتا ہے۔
Meilisearch کو اپنے VPS پر ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو لوڈ کے تحت مستقل 50ms سے کم کارکردگی کے لیے وقف شدہ CPU اور میموری ملتی ہے، ایک مقررہ لاگت پر لامحدود دستاویز انڈیکسنگ، اور کسی مینیجڈ سرچ سروس پر انحصار کیے بغیر سیکیورٹی اور کنفیگریشن پر مکمل کنٹرول حاصل ہوتا ہے۔
Key features of Meilisearch
Sub-50ms Results
Rust-based engine returns search results in under 50 milliseconds even across millions of documents.
Built-in Typo Tolerance
Users can locate what they need even with spelling errors — no configuration is required to activate smart typo correction.
Faceted Filtering
Powerful filters and facets let users refine search results by category, price, tag, or any custom attribute.
Simple REST API
Comprehensive SDKs for JavaScript, Python, PHP, Go, and more make integration straightforward for any stack.
Real-Time Indexing
Documents are searchable immediately after being added, with no rebuild delays or manual index refreshes.
Why run Meilisearch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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