Deploy Medusa in one click installation.
Automatic Video Library Manager for TV shows — fetches new episodes the moment they appear on indexers.
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What you can build with Medusa
Medusa is a long-running, community-maintained automation server for TV show libraries. It tracks the shows you follow, monitors Usenet indexers and torrent trackers for new episode releases, downloads matched files through your existing downloader, then renames, tags, and moves them into your library — all driven from a polished web UI inspired by SickBeard and SickChill.
Self-hosting Medusa on a VPS keeps your TV automation running 24/7 so episodes appear in your library minutes after release. It pairs naturally with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and the wider Servarr ecosystem, and works with virtually every Newznab and Torznab indexer through native plugins.
Key features of Medusa
Show and episode tracking
TVDB, TVMaze، یا IMDb سے شوز شامل کریں اور Medusa ہر سیزن میں نئے ایپیسوڈز کے لیے نظر رکھتی ہے جیسے ہی وہ انڈیکسرز پر ظاہر ہوتے ہیں۔
Quality preference profiles
Define quality, resolution, codec, and language preferences per show so the correct release is selected when multiple candidates appear.
Native indexer support
Built-in plugins for Newznab and Torznab indexers, plus direct support for NZBGet, SABnzbd, Transmission, qBittorrent, Deluge, and rTorrent.
Subtitle search
Searches OpenSubtitles, Addic7ed, and Podnapisi for matching subtitles in your preferred languages after each download.
Post-processing automation
Downloaded files ko Plex/Jellyfin/Emby-compatible folder layouts mein rename, tag, aur move karta hai, baghair kisi manual sorting ke.
Why run Medusa on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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