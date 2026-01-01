Deploy Maybe in one click installation.
Open-source personal finance and wealth management app that keeps your financial data entirely on your server.
Choose a VPS plan for Maybe
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Maybe
Maybe aik mukammal open-source personal finance aur wealth management platform hai jo asal mein venture-backed startup ke tor par banaya gaya tha aur baad mein AGPLv3 ke tehat release kiya gaya. Yeh bank accounts, investment portfolios, real estate, aur liabilities ko aik hi dashboard mein jama karta hai jismein net worth tracking, transaction categorization, aur budget planning shamil hain. Ikhtiyari OpenAI integration AI-powered financial insights faraham karta hai baghair unhein lazmi banaye.
Apne VPS par Maybe deploy karne ka matlab hai ke aapka hassas maliyati data kabhi bhi third-party servers se nahi guzarta, aap baar baar aane wali SaaS fees se bach jate hain, aur aap mukammal export aur customization ki salahiyatein barqarar rakhte hain jinhein commercial platforms mehdood karte hain.
Key features of Maybe
Net Worth Tracking
Aggregate all accounts and assets in one dashboard with historical trends and multi-currency support.
Investment Portfolio
Monitor stocks, crypto, and other investments with automatic sync from major brokerages and real-time updates.
Transaction Categorization
Smart rules and optional AI-powered automation classify spending so budgets stay accurate without manual effort.
Complete Data Privacy
Financial data remains exclusively on your VPS â€” no third-party access, no advertising analysis, no SaaS subscription fees.
AI Financial Insights
Bring your own OpenAI API key to unlock conversational financial advice and automated categorization suggestions.
Why run Maybe on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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