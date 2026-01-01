MantisBT (Mantis Bug Tracker) is a long-standing open-source issue tracker written in PHP, used by software teams to log bugs, manage feature requests, and coordinate work across multiple projects. Built around customizable workflows, granular per-project permissions, and email notifications, it focuses on the discipline of issue management without the bloat of full project-management suites.

Self-hosting MantisBT keeps reported defects, attachments, and internal discussion on infrastructure you control â€” essential for organizations whose bug reports contain reproduction steps, customer data, or proprietary code. This deployment ships with MariaDB for durable issue history and removes the per-user licensing costs charged by many commercial issue trackers.