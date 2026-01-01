Deploy Maloja in one click installation.
Self-hosted music scrobble database that turns your listening history into personal charts, stats, and Last.fm-style profiles.
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What you can build with Maloja
Maloja ایک اوپن سورس سیلف ہوسٹڈ میوزک سکروبلر ہے — اسے اپنا ذاتی Last.fm سمجھیں — جو آپ کے چلائے گئے ہر ٹریک کو ریکارڈ کرتا ہے اور اس ہسٹری کو چارٹس، ٹاپ آرٹسٹ رینکنگز، ٹائم پلس گرافز، اور سالانہ خلاصوں میں بدل دیتا ہے۔ یہ ان کلائنٹس سے سکروبلز قبول کرتا ہے جو پہلے سے Last.fm API، GMusicBrowser، mpdscribble، ملٹی سکروبلرز، اور Plex، Jellyfin، اور Navidrome جیسے پلیئرز سے براہ راست API انٹیگریشنز کو سپورٹ کرتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Maloja کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کے سننے کے ڈیٹا کا ایک نجی، مستقل ریکارڈ محفوظ رہتا ہے بجائے اس کے کہ اسے کسی تھرڈ پارٹی پلیٹ فارم پر چھوڑ دیا جائے جو بند ہو سکتا ہے، قیمتیں تبدیل کر سکتا ہے، یا ڈیٹا کو ظاہر کرنے کا طریقہ بدل سکتا ہے۔ Last.fm، Spotify، MusicBrainz، اور TheAudioDB سے میٹا ڈیٹا کی افزودگی کے ساتھ مل کر، آپ کو ایک بھرپور ذاتی میوزک ڈیش بورڈ ملتا ہے جو وینڈر کی تبدیلیوں کے باوجود بھی برقرار رہتا ہے۔
Key features of Maloja
Personal listening charts
Browse top artists, albums, and tracks across configurable time ranges with rankings, trend lines, and per-period comparisons.
Last.fm-compatible API
Accept scrobbles from any client that speaks the Last.fm API – whether it's phones, desktop players, or scripts – without the need to write custom adapters.
Player integrations
Receive scrobbles directly from Plex, Jellyfin, Navidrome, multi-scrobblers, mpdscribble, and other community-built bridges.
Pulse-style time graphs
Visualize how often you listen to specific artists, albums, or tracks over weeks, months, and years to spot rediscoveries and binges.
Metadata enrichment
Pull artist images and album art from Last.fm, Spotify, MusicBrainz, and TheAudioDB so your dashboard looks polished out of the box.
Last.fm proxy scrobbling
Optionally forward incoming scrobbles to Last.fm so your existing public profile keeps updating while you also build a private archive.
Why run Maloja on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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