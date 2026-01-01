Deploy Lychee in one click installation.
Self-hosted photo management platform with album organization, sharing controls, and metadata-aware browsing built for serious photographers.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Lychee
Lychee aik polished open-source photo management system hai jo images ke kisi bhi folder ko aik khoobsurat online gallery mein badal deta hai. Yeh EXIF aur IPTC metadata ko index karta hai, responsive thumbnails banata hai, photos ko nested albums mein organize karta hai, aur individual albums ya single photos ke liye public, password-protected, aur private sharing ki sahoolat deta hai â€” yeh sab aik clean, mobile-friendly web UI ke zariye hota hai.
Apne VPS par Lychee ko self-host karne se aap full-resolution originals, location data, aur viewing history ko us infrastructure par rakhte hain jis par aapka control hota hai, bajaye iske ke kisi third-party photo platform ko diya jaye. Yeh app MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, ya SQLite ko backends ke tor par support karti hai aur object storage, LDAP, aur OAuth providers ke saath smoothly integrate hoti hai â€” jiski wajah se yeh aik personal photo archive ya aik small-team shared library ke liye equally suitable hai.
Key features of Lychee
Nested album hierarchy
Organize photos into albums and sub-albums with drag-and-drop reordering, cover image selection, and per-album sharing controls.
EXIF and IPTC metadata
Automatic extraction of camera, lens, exposure, GPS, and IPTC tags so albums are searchable and filterable by camera body, focal length, or location.
Granular sharing controls
You can make albums public, password-protected, or invite-only, and generate share links for each album or photo without exposing your entire library.
RAW and HEIC support
RAW formats aur HEIC ki native handling JPEG, PNG, aur video ke saath â€” Lychee web ke liye transcode karta hai jabke original file ko mehfooz rakhta hai.
OAuth and LDAP login
Connect to existing identity providers including Google, GitHub, and any LDAP directory so contributors sign in with credentials they already have.
Object storage backend
Optionally store photos on S3-compatible object storage to scale your library beyond local disk while keeping the same UX.
Why run Lychee on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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