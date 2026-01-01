Up to 69% off for Lychee

Deploy Lychee in one click installation.

Self-hosted photo management platform with album organization, sharing controls, and metadata-aware browsing built for serious photographers.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,699/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Lychee in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Lychee

MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Lychee

Lychee aik polished open-source photo management system hai jo images ke kisi bhi folder ko aik khoobsurat online gallery mein badal deta hai. Yeh EXIF aur IPTC metadata ko index karta hai, responsive thumbnails banata hai, photos ko nested albums mein organize karta hai, aur individual albums ya single photos ke liye public, password-protected, aur private sharing ki sahoolat deta hai â€” yeh sab aik clean, mobile-friendly web UI ke zariye hota hai.

Apne VPS par Lychee ko self-host karne se aap full-resolution originals, location data, aur viewing history ko us infrastructure par rakhte hain jis par aapka control hota hai, bajaye iske ke kisi third-party photo platform ko diya jaye. Yeh app MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, ya SQLite ko backends ke tor par support karti hai aur object storage, LDAP, aur OAuth providers ke saath smoothly integrate hoti hai â€” jiski wajah se yeh aik personal photo archive ya aik small-team shared library ke liye equally suitable hai.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Lychee

Nested album hierarchy

Organize photos into albums and sub-albums with drag-and-drop reordering, cover image selection, and per-album sharing controls.

EXIF and IPTC metadata

Automatic extraction of camera, lens, exposure, GPS, and IPTC tags so albums are searchable and filterable by camera body, focal length, or location.

Granular sharing controls

You can make albums public, password-protected, or invite-only, and generate share links for each album or photo without exposing your entire library.

RAW and HEIC support

RAW formats aur HEIC ki native handling JPEG, PNG, aur video ke saath â€” Lychee web ke liye transcode karta hai jabke original file ko mehfooz rakhta hai.

OAuth and LDAP login

Connect to existing identity providers including Google, GitHub, and any LDAP directory so contributors sign in with credentials they already have.

Object storage backend

Optionally store photos on S3-compatible object storage to scale your library beyond local disk while keeping the same UX.

Why run Lychee on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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