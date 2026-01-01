LMS (Lightweight Music Server) is an open-source self-hosted music streaming server written in C++ that exposes your personal music library through a fast web UI and a Subsonic-compatible API. It indexes a folder of audio files, extracts metadata and cover art, and lets you stream from any browser or any of the dozens of mobile and desktop apps that already speak the Subsonic protocol.

Self-hosting LMS on your own VPS keeps your music collection and listening history inside your own infrastructure instead of a streaming SaaS that mines listening data. The C++ runtime is small enough to fit on modest VPS plans, and the Subsonic API means existing favourite clients like substreamer, DSub, Symfonium, Sublime Music, and play:Sub work out of the box without writing custom integrations.