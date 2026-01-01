Livebook is an open-source web application for writing collaborative, reproducible Elixir notebooks. Purpose-built for the BEAM ecosystem, it combines live code execution, rich data visualizations, and real-time multiplayer editing in a single browser-based interface. Unlike general-purpose notebook environments, Livebook is deeply integrated with Elixir's concurrency model and produces notebooks that are designed to run identically across sessions and machines.

Self-hosting Livebook on a VPS keeps your notebooks, data pipelines, and machine learning experiments on infrastructure you control â€” with no notebook size limits, no usage fees, and no third-party cloud service handling your code or data.