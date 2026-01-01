Deploy Livebook in one click installation.
Interactive, collaborative Elixir notebooks for data science, automation, and live code exploration.
Choose a VPS plan for Livebook
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Livebook
Livebook is an open-source web application for writing collaborative, reproducible Elixir notebooks. Purpose-built for the BEAM ecosystem, it combines live code execution, rich data visualizations, and real-time multiplayer editing in a single browser-based interface. Unlike general-purpose notebook environments, Livebook is deeply integrated with Elixir's concurrency model and produces notebooks that are designed to run identically across sessions and machines.
Self-hosting Livebook on a VPS keeps your notebooks, data pipelines, and machine learning experiments on infrastructure you control â€” with no notebook size limits, no usage fees, and no third-party cloud service handling your code or data.
Key features of Livebook
Real-time collaboration
Multiple users can edit the same notebook simultaneously with live cursor tracking and conflict-free collaborative editing.
Smart cells
Pre-built cell types automate SQL queries, HTTP requests, file reading, and chart creation without writing repetitive boilerplate code.
ML and data workflows
Native integration with Nx, Explorer, and Kino enables numerical computing, dataframes, and rich visualizations directly inside notebooks.
Notebook app deployment
Publish any notebook as a standalone interactive web application that end users can run without direct access to the Livebook interface.
Reproducible by default
Notebooks record all dependencies and runtime values in the file itself, ensuring consistent results across different machines and deployments.
Why run Livebook on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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