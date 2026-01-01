Linkwarden is a self-hosted bookmark manager that solves link rot by automatically archiving full page snapshots — including images and formatting — at the moment you save a link. Your bookmarks remain readable years later regardless of what happens to the original URL. Collections, tags, highlights, and annotations let you build structured knowledge bases rather than flat lists of links.

Self-hosting Linkwarden gives you unlimited archiving constrained only by your VPS storage, complete privacy over your browsing patterns, and no risk of losing years of curated bookmarks to a cloud service shutting down or changing its pricing model.