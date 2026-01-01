Lidarr is an automated music library manager, built upon the well-established arr framework. It tracks artist discographies, monitors RSS feeds for new album releases, triggers downloads via your preferred client, and organizes everything into properly tagged and structured folders – all without any manual intervention.

Running Lidarr on a VPS keeps it active round the clock (24/7), ensuring new releases are captured the moment they appear, even when your home machines are switched off. It integrates with qBittorrent, SABnzbd, NZBGet, and other download clients, and connects to Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to refresh your music server library after every new acquisition.