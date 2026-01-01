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Automation tool that tracks authors, finds ebooks and audiobooks, and hands them off to your downloaders.
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What you can build with LazyLibrarian
LazyLibrarian Sonarr aur Radarr ka kitaab-markooz hum-mansab hai â€” ek self-hosted automation server jo aap ke pasandeeda musannifeen par nazar rakhta hai, alag-alag kitaabi releases ko track karta hai, matching files ke liye Usenet aur torrent indexers mein talaash karta hai, aur muntakhab releases ko NZBGet, SABnzbd, Transmission, qBittorrent, ya kisi bhi doosre downloader ko de deta hai jo aap pehle se istemal kar rahe hain.
LazyLibrarian ko VPS par self-host karne se aap ko ek 24/7 librarian milta hai jo nayi releases ko zahir hote hi pakad leta hai, aap ki maujooda Calibre library ke khilaaf deduplicate karta hai, aur har cheez ko khud-ba-khud rename aur tag karta hai taake aap ki ebook aur audiobook collection baghair manual kaam ke munazzam rahe.
Key features of LazyLibrarian
Author tracking and discovery
Add authors by name and LazyLibrarian builds their full bibliography from Goodreads, Google Books, OpenLibrary, and other sources.
Audiobook and ebook support
Handles both audiobook and ebook formats with separate quality and source rules for each, so a single instance manages two libraries.
Calibre and Goodreads integration
Imports your existing Calibre library to avoid duplicates, syncs read/want-to-read lists from Goodreads, and updates metadata automatically.
Native indexer support
Built-in plugins for NZBGet, SABnzbd, qBittorrent, Transmission, Deluge, and dozens of Usenet and torrent indexers via Newznab and Torznab.
Magazine and series tracking
Issue-based magazines aur multi-book series dekhta hai, naye releases ko queue karta hai jaise hi woh indexers tak pahunchte hain, baghair manual searches ke.
Why run LazyLibrarian on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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