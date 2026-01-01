Kutt is a self-hosted URL shortener that puts you in full control of your short links, analytics data, and user access. Create branded short URLs on your own domain, track click statistics per link, and manage everything through a clean admin interface â€” without sending data to commercial services like Bitly or TinyURL.

Beyond basic shortening, Kutt lets you protect links with passwords, set automatic expiration dates, and manage registered users. A full REST API and browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox make it easy to integrate link creation into existing workflows. Self-hosting means your link data stays private and you pay no per-click fees.