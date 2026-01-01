Deploy Kroki in one click installation.
Unified diagram-as-code API that converts text descriptions into diagrams using 30+ supported libraries.
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What you can build with Kroki
Kroki ایک unified HTTP API ہے جو textual descriptions سے diagrams بنانے کے لیے استعمال ہوتا ہے۔ ہر diagram format کے لیے الگ الگ ٹولز انسٹال اور maintain کرنے کے بجائے، Kroki 30 سے زیادہ diagram libraries — بشمول PlantUML, GraphViz, Mermaid, D2, Structurizr, اور Excalidraw — کو ایک ہی endpoint کے پیچھے wrap کرتا ہے جو SVG, PNG, یا PDF output فراہم کرتا ہے۔
Kroki کو اپنے VPS پر self-host کرنے سے public rendering services پر انحصار ختم ہو جاتا ہے، sensitive architecture diagrams آپ کے network کے اندر رہتے ہیں، اور آپ diagram generation کو documentation pipelines, wikis, اور CI/CD workflows میں rate limits یا data کے آپ کے infrastructure سے باہر جانے کے بغیر integrate کر سکتے ہیں۔
Key features of Kroki
30+ diagram libraries
Render PlantUML, Mermaid, GraphViz, D2, Structurizr, Excalidraw, BPMN, and many more from one API endpoint.
Multiple output formats
Receive diagrams in SVG, PNG, PDF, or Base64 format — choose the format that suits your documentation toolchain.
Pipeline integration
Drop-in compatible with Asciidoctor, Confluence, GitLab, and any tool that supports the Kroki diagram block syntax.
No external calls
All rendering happens locally on your VPS — architecture and system diagrams never leave your infrastructure.
Simple HTTP API
Send a POST request with diagram source or embed a GET URL — no SDK or client library required.
Why run Kroki on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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