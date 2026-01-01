Koillection is a self-hosted collection management application that allows you to catalog anything â€” be it books, vinyl records, video games, stamps, trading cards, or any other collection you maintain. Unlike cloud-based cataloging services, Koillection operates entirely on your own server, ensuring your collection data remains private and under your complete control.

Developed on Symfony with a clean, responsive interface, Koillection supports custom metadata fields and web scrapers, enabling you to enrich items with precisely the information that is relevant for your specific collection type. A comprehensive REST API facilitates integration with external tools, and its multi-language support extends to over 11 languages, readily available.