Deploy Koel in one click installation.
Personal music streaming server jo aapke VPS ko modern web interface ke saath ek private cloud music player mein badal deta hai.
Choose a VPS plan for Koel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Koel
Koel aik self-hosted music streaming application hai jo aapko aapke apne music collection ke liye Spotify jaisa sunne ka experience deti hai. Laravel aur Vue.js par bani, yeh responsive audio playback, library management, aur playlist creation poori tarah browser mein faraham karti hai â€” kisi bhi device par, bina koi app install kiye.
Cloud streaming services ke bar-aks, Koel aapka music aapke apne server par rakhti hai jismein koi subscriptions nahi, koi content restrictions nahi, aur koi data third parties ke saath share nahi hota. Files ko seedha web interface ke zariye upload karein ya Koel ko kisi maujooda music directory par point karein, aur yeh metadata parsing, album art fetching, aur library organization ko khud-ba-khud handle karti hai.
Key features of Koel
Modern Web Player
Vue.js single-page application instant playback, queue management, and keyboard shortcuts kisi bhi browser se provide karti hai, baghair koi native app install kiye.
Browser File Upload
Add music to your library by dragging files into the browser â€” no SSH, FTP, or command-line access required.
Last.fm Scrobbling
Connect your Last.fm account to automatically record every track you play and build a complete listening history.
Multi-User Support
Create accounts for family or friends, each with separate playlists and listening history, all sharing the same music library.
Playlist Management
Build and manage playlists manually or let Koel generate "Recently Played" and favorites lists automatically as you listen.
Why run Koel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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