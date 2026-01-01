Up to 69% off for jfa-go

Deploy jfa-go in one-click installation.

Invite-based user management for Jellyfin with profiles, password resets, and multi-channel notifications.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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Deploy jfa-go in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for jfa-go

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with jfa-go

jfa-go Jellyfin (Emby support bhi hai) ke liye ek self-hosted user management companion hai jo manual account creation ko shareable invite links se replace karta hai. Har invite ek Jellyfin profile apply kar sakta hai jo library access, transcoding limits, aur doosri server settings ko control karta hai, jabke usage caps, expiry dates, password rules, aur CAPTCHA ke options administrators ko yeh control dete hain ke kaun sign up karega aur kaise.

Jellyfin ke saath jfa-go ko self-host karne se family, friends, ya paid supporters ko onboard karne ki mushkil khatam ho jaati hai, password-reset flows add ho jaate hain jo Jellyfin ke native "Forgot Password" feature ke saath kaam karte hain, aur user notifications ko Discord, Telegram, Matrix, aur email se connect karta hai, baghair kisi data ko third-party services ko diye.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of jfa-go

Invitation-based signup

Generate shareable invite links with usage caps, expiry dates, and per-link Jellyfin profiles so each guest gets the right access automatically.

Self-service password reset

Hook into Jellyfin's "Forgot Password" flow or expose a "My Account" page so users reset credentials without contacting an administrator.

Multi-channel notifications

Contact users via Discord, Telegram, Matrix, or email for expiry warnings, announcements, and account events using Markdown templates.

Bulk user management

View every Jellyfin account in one dashboard and enable, disable, delete, or re-profile users in bulk instead of one at a time.

Account expiry rules

Attach time-limited expiry to invites so trial or paid memberships automatically disable or delete after a fixed period.

Ombi aur Jellyseerr sync

Keep usernames, passwords, and contact details synchronized between jfa-go, Ombi, and Jellyseerr so requests stay tied to the right account.

Why run jfa-go on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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