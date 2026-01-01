Deploy Jenkins in one click installation.
Open-source automation server for building CI/CD pipelines with 1,800+ plugin integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for Jenkins
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jenkins
Jenkins is the world's leading open-source automation server, trusted by millions of development teams to power continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. With over 1,800 plugins, Jenkins integrates with virtually every tool in modern software development â€” from Git and GitHub to Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, and beyond.
Self-hosting Jenkins on your own VPS gives you dedicated build resources with no per-minute pricing, no execution time limits, and full control over your build environment. Install any SDK, compiler, or dependency your projects require without hitting platform restrictions.
Key features of Jenkins
Pipeline as Code
Define CI/CD workflows in a version-controlled Jenkinsfile, making your automation reproducible and reviewable alongside your application code.
1,800+ Plugins
Integrate Jenkins with GitHub, GitLab, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, Slack, and virtually any tool your development workflow depends on.
Distributed Builds
Spread builds across multiple agents for parallel execution, dramatically reducing feedback time on large test suites.
Role-Based Access Control
Manage team access with fine-grained permissions, supporting LDAP, Active Directory, OAuth, and SAML authentication providers.
Scheduled & Triggered Builds
Run builds on cron schedules, Git webhooks, upstream job completions, or manual approval gates to match any release workflow.
Why run Jenkins on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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