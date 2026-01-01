Deploy Jellystat with one-click installation.
Open-source statistics and insights dashboard for Jellyfin media server with detailed playback tracking and user analytics.
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What you can build with Jellystat
Jellystat aik open-source statistics application hai jo khaas taur par Jellyfin media server ke liye banaya gaya hai, aur yeh Plex ke liye Tautulli ke analytics style se mutasir hai. Yeh aapke Jellyfin server ke API se connect hota hai aur musalsal playback data, user activity, aur library information jama karta hai, har cheez ko interactive charts aur tafseeli per-user dashboards ke zariye pesh karta hai.
Jellystat ko VPS par self-host karne se aapki viewing history aur server analytics mukammal taur par aapke control mein rehte hain, aur aap third-party tracking services se azaad rehte hain. Aik bundled PostgreSQL database container updates ke dauraan bhi historical playback data ko mehfooz rakhta hai, aur built-in backup system aapke statistics aur configuration ko save karta hai taake analytics upgrades aur migrations ke baad bhi manual exports ke baghair mehfooz rahen.
Key features of Jellystat
Playback Tracking
Every Jellyfin stream is recorded with user, item, device, and watch duration so you have a complete history of media server activity.
User Activity Insights
Per-user dashboards show watch time, favorite content, and viewing patterns across the household for transparent media usage breakdowns.
Library Statistics
Detailed breakdowns of movies, shows, and other content by genre, codec, and resolution reveal the shape of your media library.
Built-in Backups
One-click backup and restore for the Jellystat database keeps your historical statistics safe across upgrades, migrations, and host changes.
Secure Authentication
JWT-based login analytics dashboard ko aam access se bachata hai, sign-in ke liye Jellyfin user accounts par depend kiye baghair.
Why run Jellystat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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