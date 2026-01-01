Deploy iTop in one-click installation.
Open-source ITSM platform and CMDB for managing IT services, infrastructure, and support workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for iTop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with iTop
iTop (IT Operations Portal) ایک مکمل طور پر اوپن سورس، ویب پر مبنی IT سروس مینجمنٹ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ITIL کی بہترین طریقوں کے گرد بنایا گیا ہے۔ یہ ایک طاقتور کنفیگریشن مینجمنٹ ڈیٹا بیس کو ہیلپ ڈیسک، انسیڈنٹ، پرابلم، چینج، اور سروس مینجمنٹ ماڈیولز کے ساتھ یکجا کرتا ہے — یہ سب ایک ہی سیلف ہوسٹڈ ایپلیکیشن میں ہیں۔
SaaS ITSM ٹولز کے برعکس جو فی ایجنٹ چارج کرتے ہیں، iTop کو اپنے VPS پر سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کی IT ٹیم کو آپ کے ڈیٹا، کسٹمائزیشن، اور انٹیگریشنز پر مکمل کنٹرول حاصل ہوتا ہے۔ آپ iTop ہب سے ایڈ آنز کے ذریعے iTop کو بڑھا سکتے ہیں تاکہ اسے اپنے مخصوص آپریشنل ورک فلوز کے مطابق ڈھال سکیں۔
Key features of iTop
Integrated CMDB
Track all IT assets and their relationships in a fully customizable database with graphical impact analysis.
Incident & helpdesk
Handle support tickets with SLA tracking, user notifications, and full audit trail of every action taken.
Change management
Plan and approve changes with structured workflows that keep your IT environment stable and traceable.
Service catalog
Define and manage service offerings, contracts, and SLA targets across your entire IT organization.
Extensible via add-ons
Expand iTop with community and commercial extensions from the iTop Hub without modifying core code.
Why run iTop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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