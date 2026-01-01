Deploy Invio in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teams with no subscription fees.
Choose a VPS plan for Invio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Invio
Invio ایک تیز، مرکوز انوائسنگ ایپلیکیشن ہے جو فری لانسرز اور چھوٹی ٹیموں کے لیے بنائی گئی ہے جنہیں مکمل CRM پلیٹ فارمز کی پیچیدگی کے بغیر پیشہ ورانہ بلنگ کی ضرورت ہے۔ یہ بنیادی انوائسنگ ورک فلو — پروڈکٹ کیٹلاگ مینجمنٹ، انوائس کی تخلیق، اور کلائنٹ تک رسائی کے لیے پاس ورڈ سے پاک محفوظ لنکس — کو ایک صاف، ہلکے پھلکے انٹرفیس میں شامل کرتی ہے جو معمولی ہارڈ ویئر پر بھی فوری طور پر لوڈ ہوتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Invio کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ آپ کا مالیاتی ڈیٹا کبھی بھی کسی تیسرے فریق کے سرور کو نہیں چھوتا، جس میں فی انوائس کوئی فیس نہیں اور کوئی سبسکرپشن لاگت نہیں ہے۔ انوائس کی تاریخ، پروڈکٹ کیٹلاگ، اور کلائنٹ کے ریکارڈ آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر ایک ایمبیڈڈ SQLite ڈیٹا بیس میں محفوظ کیے جاتے ہیں، جو آپ کو اپنے کاروباری ریکارڈز کی مکمل ملکیت فراہم کرتے ہیں۔
Key features of Invio
Product Catalog
Maintain a catalog of services and items with categories so line items can be added to new invoices in seconds with auto-filled prices and descriptions.
Password-Free Client Links
Share invoices via secure links that clients can open without creating an account, removing friction from the payment review process.
Multi-Language Support
Full interface translations for English, German, Dutch, and Portuguese enable billing international clients in their preferred language.
No Subscription Fees
Self-hosting eliminates recurring SaaS costs — pay only for the VPS resources you already use, with no per-invoice or per-user pricing.
Lightweight Architecture
SQLite-backed storage with no separate database service keeps the deployment simple and resource usage minimal on entry-level VPS plans.
Why run Invio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.