Deploy Invidious in one click installation.
Privacy-respecting alternative front-end for YouTube â€” watch videos without ads, tracking, or a Google account.
Choose a VPS plan for Invidious
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Invidious
Invidious is an open-source, privacy-respecting alternative front-end for YouTube that lets viewers watch videos, browse channels, and follow subscriptions without exposing themselves to YouTube's tracking, advertising, or account requirements. The web UI fetches video data through a server-side proxy, so YouTube never sees the viewer's IP address, browser fingerprint, or session cookies â€” only the Invidious instance's IP appears in YouTube's logs.
Self-hosting Invidious on your VPS gives you a personal, ad-free YouTube viewing experience plus the ability to share with friends and family. Subscriptions, playlists, and watch history live in a private PostgreSQL database on your server rather than in your Google account, and RSS feeds let you follow channels without ever opening youtube.com.
Key features of Invidious
No tracking or ads
Videos are proxied through your server, so YouTube never sees viewers' IP addresses, browser fingerprints, or behavioral data â€” and there are no pre-roll or mid-roll ads.
No Google account needed
Watch videos, subscribe to channels, build playlists, and track watch history without ever signing in to a Google account or accepting YouTube's terms.
Subscriptions and feeds
Subscribe to YouTube channels through a local account on your Invidious instance, with optional RSS feeds for following channels in any feed reader.
Quality and codec choice
Choose video quality, codec (VP9, AV1, H.264), and audio language manually rather than letting YouTube's auto-quality decide for you.
Dark mode and themes
Multiple built-in themes including a clean dark mode, plus a polished, minimal UI without YouTube's recommendation engine or sidebar clutter.
JSON API for tools
Comprehensive REST API exposes video data, channel info, and search results so external tools can integrate without scraping HTML.
Why run Invidious on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
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