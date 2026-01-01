Deploy Inkscape in one click installation.
Free and open-source vector graphics editor accessible from any browser via a cloud-hosted desktop environment.
Choose a VPS plan for Inkscape
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Inkscape
Inkscape SVG format mein logos, icons, illustrations, aur technical diagrams banane ke liye sab se ahem open-source vector graphics editor hai. Yeh template KasmVNC ke zariye mukammal Inkscape desktop application chalata hai, jis se yeh kisi bhi modern browser se baghair kuch bhi local install kiye qabil-e-rasai ho jata hai.
Inkscape ko VPS par host karne se aap ko ek mustaqil design workspace milta hai jo aap ke saath har device par rehta hai. Aap ke custom extensions, palettes, templates, aur project files hamesha dastiyab rehte hain, aur yeh environment HTTPS aur password authentication ke zariye mehfooz hota hai â€” kisi VPN ya desktop sync ki zaroorat nahi.
Key features of Inkscape
Browser-Accessible Desktop
The full Inkscape application runs in your browser via KasmVNC, giving you access to your design workspace from any device.
SVG-Native Editing
Inkscape works directly with SVG geometry so artwork scales to any resolution without quality loss â€” ideal for web and print.
Advanced Node Editing
Precise Bezier curve and node manipulation tools give you full control over paths for detailed illustration and icon work.
Extensions and Scripting
Hundreds of built-in and community extensions enable automation, custom effects, and workflow integrations directly inside Inkscape.
Persistent Workspace
Project files, fonts, palettes, and preferences persist across sessions in a named Docker volume, surviving container restarts and updates.
Why run Inkscape on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.