Deploy Home Gallery in one click installation.
Self-hosted browser-based photo and video gallery with similar-image search, face recognition, and geo lookups.
Choose a VPS plan for Home Gallery
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Home Gallery
Home Gallery is an open-source self-hosted web gallery for personal photo and video archives. It indexes your media on disk, extracts EXIF metadata, generates multi-resolution previews, and serves a fast endless-scroll browser experience that works equally well on a phone, tablet, or desktop — without uploading anything to a third-party cloud service.
What makes it different is content-aware discovery. Home Gallery uses TensorFlow models to embed every photo for similar-image lookup, runs face detection so you can browse by person, and reverse-geocodes GPS coordinates into readable place names. Original files stay untouched and can even be moved offline once previews are built, making it well suited for long-term archives that span multiple drives.
Key features of Home Gallery
Similar-image search
Pick any photo and bring up visually similar shots from the entire archive — find every sunset, beach, or pet image without manual tagging.
Face detection
Faces are detected automatically and grouped, so browsing all photos of one person is a single click instead of a tag-by-tag chore.
Geo reverse lookup
GPS coordinates in EXIF are resolved to country, city, and place names so the gallery becomes a searchable map of where each photo was taken.
Expressive query language
Filter the library with and, or, and not operators across tags, dates, places, faces, and camera metadata to build precise saved views.
Offline-source support
Once previews are extracted, the original disk can remain offline — ideal for archives spread across external drives that are not always mounted.
PWA mobile gallery
An installable progressive web app provides an app-like browsing experience on phones and tablets, without requiring any native installation or an app store.
Why run Home Gallery on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.