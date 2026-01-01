Deploy Homarr with one-click installation.
Modern, customizable server dashboard to organize and monitor all your self-hosted services in one place.
Choose a VPS plan for Homarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Homarr
Homarr aik behtareen, open-source dashboard hai jo aapko aapki sabhi self-hosted applications ke liye aik single interface faraham karne ke liye design kiya gaya hai. Darjano service URLs ko bookmark karne ke bajaye, Homarr unhein live status indicators, search, aur quick actions ke saath munazzam tiles ki shakal mein pesh karta hai â€” sab kuch aik hi page se.
Homarr ko apne VPS par deploy karne ka matlab hai ke aapka dashboard private rahega, local network par foran load hoga, aur Docker ke saath barah-e-raast integrate ho sakta hai taake chalne wale containers ko khud-ba-khud discover kar sake aur unki health ko real time mein dikha sake.
Key features of Homarr
Service organization
Group applications into custom boards and categories so every service is one click away.
Docker integration
Auto-detect running containers and display their status, health, and resource usage without manual configuration.
Status monitoring
Ping services at regular intervals and show live up/down indicators directly on each tile.
Customizable layout
Drag-and-drop grid editor lets you resize, reorder, and style tiles to match your workflow.
Search and bookmarks
Instant search across all configured services and the web, with keyboard shortcuts for power users.
Multi-user support
Create separate accounts with role-based permissions so each team member sees only what they need.
Why run Homarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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