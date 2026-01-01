Hister is an open-source search engine that automatically full-text indexes the websites you visit, turning your browser history into a private, searchable knowledge base. Instead of scrolling through a chronological history list or relying on remote search engines that profile every query, Hister lets you find any page you have already read using its content, not just its title or URL.

Self-hosting Hister keeps your browsing data, indexed content, and search queries entirely on your VPS. The same instance can crawl additional sites, index local files, expose an MCP endpoint to AI agents, and serve multiple users â€” all without sending a single query to a third-party service.