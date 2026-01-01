Deploy Hasura GraphQL Engine in one click installation.
آپ کے PostgreSQL ڈیٹا بیس پر فوری GraphQL اور REST APIs — کسی بیک اینڈ کوڈ کی ضرورت نہیں۔
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What you can build with Hasura GraphQL Engine
Hasura GraphQL Engine aapke PostgreSQL database se connect hota hai aur seconds mein aik fully typed GraphQL API khud-ba-khud bana deta hai. Resolver code likhne, schema definitions configure karne, ya shuru se query layers banane ke bajaye, developers Hasura ko database se jor dete hain aur foran filtering, sorting, pagination, aggregations, aur real-time subscriptions hasil karte hain — yeh sab aik visual console ke zariye manage hota hai.
32,000 se zyada GitHub stars aur duniya bhar ki companies mein production use ke saath, Hasura database se API tak ka sab se tez tareen rasta hai. Apne VPS par self-hosting aapke database credentials aur query logic ko aapke infrastructure ke andar rakhta hai, baghair kisi per-request fees, data egress costs ke, aur access permissions aur rate limiting par mukammal control ke saath.
Key features of Hasura GraphQL Engine
Instant GraphQL APIs
Auto-generates a fully typed GraphQL API from your existing PostgreSQL schema — tables, views, and relationships included, with no resolver code to write.
Real-time subscriptions
Any GraphQL query can be turned into a live subscription that pushes updates to connected clients over WebSockets as the underlying data changes.
Row-level permissions
Define fine-grained access control rules per table, role, and operation using a point-and-click permission builder — no custom middleware needed.
REST endpoint mapping
Expose any saved GraphQL query as a named REST endpoint, giving REST-only clients access to the same data without a separate API layer.
Remote schemas and actions
Stitch external GraphQL APIs and HTTP services into the unified schema, so clients query everything through a single endpoint.
Why run Hasura GraphQL Engine on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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