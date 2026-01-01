Deploy Grimoire with one-click installation.
Self-hosted bookmark manager with tagging, full-text search, and AI-assisted metadata extraction.
Choose a VPS plan for Grimoire
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Grimoire
Grimoire aik open-source bookmark manager hai jise web se save ki hui har cheez ke liye aik mustaqil, searchable ghar banne ke liye design kiya gaya hai. Yeh bookmarks ko automatic metadata extraction ke saath store karta hai â€” page title, description, favicon, aur screenshot â€” taake aapka collection us waqt ke baad bhi mufeed rahe jab aap bhool chuke hon ke aapne koi cheez kyun save ki thi.
Browser bookmark folders ke bar-aks jo vendor clouds se sync hote hain, Grimoire ko apne VPS par self-host karne se aapki reading history, research links, aur save kiye gaye resources mukammal tor par private rehte hain. Built-in SQLite storage ke saath aik single container ka matlab hai ke maintain karne ke liye kuch bhi nahi hai â€” bas save karein, tag karein, aur search karein.
Key features of Grimoire
Automatic metadata extraction
Grimoire har bookmark ke liye title, description, favicon, aur screenshot khud-ba-khud fetch karta hai, jis se aapki library baghair kisi manual mehnat ke organized rehti hai.
Full-text search
Search across bookmark titles, descriptions, tags, and notes to find anything in your collection instantly.
Tags & categories
Organize bookmarks with flexible tags and categories, then filter your library to surface exactly what you need.
AI-assisted tagging
Optionally connect an AI provider to automatically suggest tags and summaries based on page content.
Browser extension
Save bookmarks directly from Chrome or Firefox with a one-click extension without leaving the page you are reading.
Why run Grimoire on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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