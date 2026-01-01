Deploy Gotenberg in one click installation.
Stateless Docker API for converting HTML, Office documents, and URLs to high-quality PDFs.
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What you can build with Gotenberg
Gotenberg ایک ڈویلپر-مرکوز، اسٹیٹ لیس HTTP API ہے جو PDF بنانے اور دستاویزات کو تبدیل کرنے کے لیے استعمال ہوتا ہے۔ Chromium اور LibreOffice پر مبنی، یہ HTML صفحات، Markdown، URLs، Word دستاویزات، Excel اسپریڈ شیٹس، اور مزید کو ایک ہی API کال کے ذریعے PDFs میں تبدیل کرتا ہے — بغیر کسی کلائنٹ لائبریری، انسٹالیشن کی ضرورت، اور درخواستوں کے درمیان کوئی اسٹیٹ سنبھالنے کی ضرورت نہیں۔
Gotenberg کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے دستاویزات کی پروسیسنگ آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتی ہے، جس سے فی کنورژن SaaS فیس ختم ہو جاتی ہے، حساس دستاویزات کے حوالے سے ڈیٹا پرائیویسی کے خدشات دور ہو جاتے ہیں، اور اندرونی سروسز کے ساتھ انٹیگریشن ممکن ہو جاتی ہے جہاں بیرونی APIs نہیں پہنچ سکتے۔
Key features of Gotenberg
HTML to PDF
Kisi bhi HTML page ya URL ko PDF mein render karein ek mukammal Chromium engine istemal karte hue, fonts, CSS, aur JavaScript-rendered content ko bilkul waisa hi mehfooz rakhte hue jaisa woh browser mein dikhta hai.
Office Document Conversion
Convert Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files to PDF via LibreOffice integration, supporting the full range of Microsoft Office and OpenDocument formats.
Stateless Architecture
Each API request operates completely independently, with no session state. This makes Gotenberg very easily scalable and ensures it's safe to restart or replace without any data loss.
Webhook Support
Offload long-running conversions to asynchronous webhook callbacks, thereby freeing your application from blocking while large documents are processed.
Prometheus Metrics
The built-in metrics endpoint provides immediate insight into request rates, conversion durations, and queue depths for monitoring your document pipeline.
Why run Gotenberg on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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