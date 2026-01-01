Deploy Gopeed in one click installation.
High-speed, multi-protocol download manager supporting HTTP, BitTorrent, and magnet links from any web browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Gopeed
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Gopeed
Gopeed is an open-source, high-speed download manager that accelerates transfers by splitting each file into multiple concurrent connections. It supports HTTP, HTTPS, BitTorrent, and magnet links out of the box, and its extension system allows you to add support for additional sites and protocols. Built on a Go engine with a clean web interface, Gopeed operates consistently anywhere and is managed completely from your browser.
Self-hosting Gopeed on your VPS means downloads utilize datacenter bandwidth and complete in the background, irrespective of your local device or connection. Completed files are stored server-side for subsequent retrieval, and you maintain full control over your download history and data without dependence on browser extensions or commercial download services.
Key features of Gopeed
Multi-Connection Acceleration
Splits each download into multiple parallel connections to use all available bandwidth and finish faster.
Multi-Protocol Support
Download over HTTP, HTTPS, BitTorrent, and magnet links from a single unified interface.
Extension System
Install extensions to add support for new sites, protocols, and custom download behavior.
Browser-Based Management
Queue, monitor, and control every download from any device with a web browser â€” no client install required.
Datacenter Download Speeds
Downloads run on your VPS at full server bandwidth, freeing your local device and internet connection.
Why run Gopeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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