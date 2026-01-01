Gopeed is an open-source, high-speed download manager that accelerates transfers by splitting each file into multiple concurrent connections. It supports HTTP, HTTPS, BitTorrent, and magnet links out of the box, and its extension system allows you to add support for additional sites and protocols. Built on a Go engine with a clean web interface, Gopeed operates consistently anywhere and is managed completely from your browser.

Self-hosting Gopeed on your VPS means downloads utilize datacenter bandwidth and complete in the background, irrespective of your local device or connection. Completed files are stored server-side for subsequent retrieval, and you maintain full control over your download history and data without dependence on browser extensions or commercial download services.