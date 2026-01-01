Gokapi is an open-source, self-hosted file-sharing server modelled after the now-discontinued Firefox Send. It allows you to upload files through a web UI and provide short, expiring download links — ideal for one-off sharing where the recipient does not have an account on your platform. Storage can be a local disk or any S3-compatible bucket, and every link supports configurable expiry, download caps, and optional passwords.

Self-hosting Gokapi on your own VPS keeps shared content and recipient access logs within your own infrastructure rather than relying on a SaaS upload service. The single Go binary ensures a tiny footprint, and unlike public file-share platforms, there are no advertised abuse channels — only the people you send a link to can see what you have uploaded.