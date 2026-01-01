Deploy Galaxy in one click installation.
Open-source web platform for accessible, reproducible bioinformatics analyses and data-intensive science workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Galaxy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Galaxy
Galaxy is an open-source web platform that lets researchers run, share, and reproduce data-intensive biomedical analyses without writing a line of code. Used by thousands of laboratories worldwide, it wraps thousands of command-line tools behind a unified browser interface so scientists can build complex bioinformatics pipelines, track every parameter, and rerun the exact same analysis months later.
Self-hosting Galaxy on your own VPS keeps sensitive sequencing data, patient cohorts, and unpublished workflows entirely under your control, with no per-job fees and no shared-server queue waits. This template ships a single all-in-one container with Galaxy, PostgreSQL, and nginx pre-configured for an instant single-tenant deployment.
Key features of Galaxy
Reproducible workflows
Capture every tool, parameter, and dataset version so any analysis can be rerun bit-for-bit months or years later.
Visual pipeline editor
Compose multi-step bioinformatics pipelines on a drag-and-drop canvas without scripting in Bash or Snakemake.
Thousands of tools
Install vetted tools from the Galaxy Tool Shed covering genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging, and machine learning.
Interactive notebooks
Launch Jupyter, RStudio, and other interactive environments directly against your Galaxy histories and datasets.
Histories and sharing
Organise every analysis run in a versioned history that can be shared, published, or imported by collaborators in one click.
Conda dependency resolution
Tools resolve their dependencies automatically through Conda and BioContainers, eliminating environment conflicts.
Why run Galaxy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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