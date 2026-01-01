Deploy FreeCAD with one-click installation.
Free parametric 3D CAD modeler accessible from any browser via KasmVNC, with no local installation required.
Choose a VPS plan for FreeCAD
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FreeCAD
FreeCAD ایک مفت اور اوپن سورس پیرامیٹرک 3D CAD ماڈلر ہے جسے دنیا بھر کے انجینئرز، پروڈکٹ ڈیزائنرز، اور آرکیٹیکٹس استعمال کرتے ہیں۔ میش پر مبنی ٹولز کے برعکس، FreeCAD درست کنسٹرینٹ پر مبنی جیومیٹری کے ساتھ کام کرتا ہے تاکہ ہر ڈائمینشن کو کسی بھی وقت بغیر کسی ماڈل کو شروع سے دوبارہ بنائے تبدیل کیا جا سکے۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ KasmVNC کے ذریعے براؤزر سے قابل رسائی ڈیسک ٹاپ میں FreeCAD چلاتا ہے، جو کسی بھی انٹرنیٹ سے منسلک ڈیوائس کو ایک قابل CAD ورک سٹیشن میں بدل دیتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر FreeCAD کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ آپ کا انجینئرنگ ماحول — بشمول کسٹم میکروز، پارٹ لائبریریز، اور پروجیکٹ فائلز — کسی بھی ڈیوائس سے ہمیشہ دستیاب رہتا ہے بغیر متعدد مشینوں پر سافٹ ویئر انسٹالیشنز کا انتظام کیے۔ پرسیٹنٹ والیوم سٹوریج آپ کے تمام کام کو کنٹینر اپڈیٹس اور ریبوٹس کے دوران برقرار رکھتا ہے۔
Key features of FreeCAD
Browser-Based Access
Full FreeCAD desktop delivered via KasmVNC, accessible from any modern browser without installing anything locally.
Parametric Modeling
Constraint-based sketcher and Part Design workbench let you modify any dimension at any time without rebuilding the model.
Multi-Workbench Environment
Dedicated workbenches for solid modeling, assemblies, technical drawings, FEM analysis, and more in a single application.
Standard Format Support
Import and export STEP, IGES, STL, DXF, and SVG files for compatibility with other CAD tools and manufacturing workflows.
Python Scripting
Automate repetitive tasks, create custom macros, and build new workbenches using the built-in Python scripting engine.
Why run FreeCAD on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.