Deploy Forgejo in one click installation.
A lightweight self-hosted Git service with a full web interface, pull requests, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines.
Choose a VPS plan for Forgejo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Forgejo
Forgejo is a community-driven, self-hosted Git service that emerged as a fork of Gitea with a strong focus on transparency and user empowerment. It provides everything teams need to host, collaborate, and manage software projects â€” from repository management and code review to issue tracking, wikis, and built-in CI/CD Actions â€” in a lightweight, resource-efficient package that runs comfortably on a small VPS.
Self-hosting your Git infrastructure with Forgejo means complete ownership of your source code, no dependency on third-party platforms, and full compliance with data residency requirements. You get enterprise-grade collaboration features without per-user seat pricing or the risk of policy changes from external providers locking your team out of their own repositories.
Key features of Forgejo
Full Git Hosting
Host repositories with SSH and HTTPS access, branch protection, and a web-based diff viewer for code review.
Pull Requests & Reviews
Structured code review workflow with inline comments, approval requirements, and merge strategies for quality control.
Issue Tracking
Built-in issue tracker with labels, milestones, and project boards to manage work alongside the code it relates to.
Built-In CI/CD Actions
GitHub Actions-compatible automation allows you to execute tests and deployments directly within Forgejo, without requiring external CI services.
Package Registry
Host Docker images, NPM packages, and other artifacts in the same platform as your source code for a unified supply chain.
Federation Support
ActivityPub-based federation cross-instance collaboration ki ijazat deta hai, jis se kisi bhi aik centralized hosting provider par inhisaar kam hota hai.
Why run Forgejo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.