Deploy Focalboard in one click installation.
Open-source project management tool with Kanban, table, gallery, and calendar views for teams and individuals.
Choose a VPS plan for Focalboard
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Focalboard
Focalboard ایک اوپن سورس پراجیکٹ مینجمنٹ پلیٹ فارم ہے جسے Mattermost نے Trello، Notion، اور Asana کے خود میزبان متبادل کے طور پر تیار کیا ہے۔ یہ بدیہی کانبان بورڈز کو متعدد ویو موڈز — ٹیبل، گیلری، اور کیلنڈر — کے ساتھ جوڑتا ہے، تاکہ آپ اپنے ورک فلو کے لیے بہترین فارمیٹ میں ایک ہی پراجیکٹ ڈیٹا کو دیکھ سکیں۔ کارڈز کسٹم پراپرٹیز، لیبلز، مقررہ تاریخوں، اور اٹیچمنٹس کو سپورٹ کرتے ہیں، جو سافٹ ویئر سپرنٹس سے لے کر مواد کے کیلنڈرز تک کسی بھی پراجیکٹ کی قسم کے مطابق ڈھل جاتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Focalboard کو خود میزبان کرنے کا مطلب ہے لامحدود بورڈز، کارڈز، اور ٹیم ممبران ایک پیش قیاسی لاگت پر — کوئی فی صارف قیمت نہیں، کوئی بورڈ کی گنتی کی حد نہیں، اور آپ کے پراجیکٹ ڈیٹا کے مانیٹائز ہونے کا کوئی خطرہ نہیں۔ ہلکے وزن کا SQLite بیک اینڈ کسی بیرونی ڈیٹا بیس کی ضرورت نہیں رکھتا، جس سے تعیناتی اور دیکھ بھال آسان رہتی ہے۔
Key features of Focalboard
Multiple View Modes
Same data ke Kanban, table, gallery, aur calendar views ke darmiyan switch karein taake aap apne project ke baare mein jaise sochte hain, uske mutabiq ho.
Custom Properties
Add custom fields, labels, dates, and assignees to cards to tailor each board to your specific workflow requirements.
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple team members can edit boards simultaneously, with comments and @mentions keeping communication in context.
Import from Popular Tools
Migrate existing projects from Trello, Asana, and Notion using built-in import functionality to avoid starting from scratch.
Board Templates
Pre-built templates for common project types let you set up a new board in seconds with the right structure already in place.
Why run Focalboard on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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