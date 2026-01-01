Deploy Flipt in one click installation.
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git-native storage and advanced targeting capabilities.
Choose a VPS plan for Flipt
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Flipt
Flipt ایک اوپن سورس فیچر فلیگ مینجمنٹ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ڈویلپمنٹ ٹیموں کو ان کے ریلیز کے عمل پر مکمل کنٹرول فراہم کرتا ہے۔ یہ آپ کو Git ریپوزٹریز میں اپنے کوڈ کے ساتھ فلیگ کنفیگریشنز کو اسٹور کرنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے، جو آپ کی ٹیم کے پہلے سے استعمال ہونے والے کوڈ ریویو ورک فلوز کے ساتھ مربوط ہوتا ہے۔ ویب انٹرفیس فلیگز بنانے، صارف کے سیگمنٹس کی تعریف کرنے، اور فیصد پر مبنی رول آؤٹس کو کنفیگر کرنے کو ٹیم کے ہر فرد کے لیے قابل رسائی بناتا ہے، بغیر کوڈ میں تبدیلیوں یا دوبارہ تعیناتیوں کی ضرورت کے۔
اپنے VPS پر Flipt کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے حساس فیچر فلیگ لاجک اور صارف کو ہدف بنانے والا ڈیٹا مکمل طور پر آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتا ہے، جو سیکیورٹی پالیسیوں کی تعمیل کو یقینی بناتا ہے اور وینڈر لاک ان کو ختم کرتا ہے۔ آپ کو تجارتی فیچر فلیگ سروسز جیسی ہی صلاحیتیں بہت کم لاگت پر ملتی ہیں۔
Key features of Flipt
Git-Native Storage
Store feature flag configurations in your Git repositories, thereby providing you with version control, code review, and audit history for every change.
Advanced Targeting
Define user segments with custom attributes to roll out features to specific cohorts before a full release.
Percentage Rollouts
Gradually release features to a percentage of users, reducing risk and enabling data-driven decisions before full deployment.
REST & gRPC APIs
Comprehensive APIs and client SDKs for popular languages let any application evaluate flags with minimal latency.
Multi-Environment Support
Manage separate flag configurations for development, staging, and production environments from a single instance.
Why run Flipt on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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