Deploy Fleet with one-click installation.
Open-source device management platform for querying, monitoring, and securing endpoints across macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS.
Choose a VPS plan for Fleet
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Fleet
Fleet is an open-source device management platform built on osquery that gives security and IT teams real-time SQL-like access to every enrolled endpoint. Unlike traditional MDM or agent-based tools, Fleet can answer questions about device state â€” installed software, running processes, open network connections, logged-in users â€” instantly from a web dashboard or API rather than waiting for scheduled collection windows.
Self-hosting Fleet on your own VPS keeps all endpoint telemetry on infrastructure you control, with no per-device fees and no data sent to external SaaS. A single Fleet instance can manage hundreds to thousands of devices across macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS from one unified interface.
Key features of Fleet
Live Endpoint Queries
Execute SQL queries on any enrolled device in real time to address security and IT queries without waiting for scheduled scans.
Vulnerability Management
Fleet continuously matches installed software versions against CVE databases and surfaces vulnerable packages across every enrolled device.
Cross-Platform MDM
Enroll and manage macOS and Windows devices through native MDM profiles without deploying a separate MDM server.
Policy Enforcement
Define the expected device state as policies and track which endpoints comply and which need remediation from a central dashboard.
GitOps Configuration
Manage queries, policies, and agent configurations as code in Git so changes are version-controlled and auditable.
REST API and CLI
Automate enrollment, query scheduling, and reporting through a full REST API or the fleetctl command-line tool.
Why run Fleet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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