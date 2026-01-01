Deploy Flagsmith in one click installation.
Open-source feature flag and remote config service for shipping code dark, running A/B tests, and targeting users by segment.
Choose a VPS plan for Flagsmith
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Flagsmith
Flagsmith ایک اوپن سورس فیچر فلیگ اور ریموٹ کنفگ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ڈویلپرز کو ٹوگلز کے پیچھے کوڈ بھیجنے، صارف کے حصوں کو فیچرز کو ہدف بنانے، اور دوبارہ تعیناتی کے بغیر A/B ٹیسٹ چلانے کی اجازت دیتا ہے۔ LaunchDarkly اور Split کے ایک خود میزبان متبادل کے طور پر بنایا گیا، یہ ہر بڑے پروگرامنگ زبان اور موبائل فریم ورک کے لیے فی ماحول فلیگ ویلیوز، فیصد رول آؤٹس، کثیر متغیر تغیرات، آڈٹ لاگز، اور SDKs فراہم کرتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Flagsmith کو خود میزبان کرنے سے ہر فیچر فلیگ، صارف کا حصہ، اور رول آؤٹ کا فیصلہ آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتا ہے بجائے اس کے کہ کسی تیسرے فریق SaaS کے ذریعے گزرے جو دیکھ سکے کہ آپ کی پروڈکٹ کیسے رول آؤٹ کی گئی ہے۔ بنڈل شدہ ٹاسک پروسیسر ویب ہک ڈیلیوری، شیڈولڈ فلیگ کی تبدیلیوں، اور آڈٹ لاگ آرکائیول کو غیر ہم وقت ساز طریقے سے ہینڈل کرتا ہے بغیر فلیگ ایویلیویشن کی درخواستوں کو روکے۔
Key features of Flagsmith
Flags and remote config
Toggle features on or off, target by user segment, deliver multivariate variations, and serve remote configuration values from one platform.
Multi-environment promotion
Promote flag values from development to staging to production with one-click copy and per-environment overrides for safe rollouts.
Percentage rollouts
Gradually roll out features by percentage of traffic with sticky bucketing for each user, so the same user experiences consistent treatment across sessions.
Audit and approvals
Full audit log of every flag change with optional change-request approval workflows for sensitive flags in production environments.
Real-time SDKs
Official SDKs for JavaScript, Python, Java, Go, .NET, Ruby, PHP, iOS, Android, React Native, and Flutter with local evaluation caching.
Integrations and webhooks
Slack, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and webhook integrations notify your team and CI pipelines when flags change in production.
Why run Flagsmith on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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