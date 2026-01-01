Deploy Fireshare in one click installation.
Apna self-hosted video aur image sharing platform game clips ke liye, jismein unique shareable links aur password-protected access hai.
Choose a VPS plan for Fireshare
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with Fireshare
Fireshare is a self-hosted media sharing platform specifically designed for sharing game clips, videos, and images. It facilitates this through unique, item-specific shareable links. You can upload your recordings just once and then share them individually with your friends or make them publicly accessible. Each clip is assigned its own distinct URL, and for content you wish to keep somewhat private, optional password protection is also available.
In contrast to conventional cloud video services, Fireshare operates entirely on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS). This means there are no upload limits, no intrusive watermarks, and viewers are not required to create an account. The content is meticulously organised by game, and it can be browsed through either a public or a private feed. Furthermore, it is subscribable via RSS, thereby providing your audience with a dedicated and suitable home for your video content, without the need to redirect them to any third-party platform.
Key features of Fireshare
Per-Clip Shareable Links
Every video and image is provided with a unique public URL which you can share directly â€” no mandatory account creation or platform redirection for viewers.
Password-Protected Sharing
Lock individual clips or your entire feed behind a password so you control exactly who can view your content.
Game-Based Organisation
Tag and browse content by game title, keeping your clips organised and making it easy for viewers to find footage for a specific game.
RSS Feed Support
Fireshare generates RSS feeds so followers can subscribe and get notified whenever you publish new clips or images.
Built-in Video Transcoding
CPU-based transcoding uploads ko web-optimised formats mein automatically process karta hai, jis se clips kisi bhi browser mein manual conversion ke baghair smoothly chalte hain.
Why run Fireshare on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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