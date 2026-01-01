Fireshare is a self-hosted media sharing platform specifically designed for sharing game clips, videos, and images. It facilitates this through unique, item-specific shareable links. You can upload your recordings just once and then share them individually with your friends or make them publicly accessible. Each clip is assigned its own distinct URL, and for content you wish to keep somewhat private, optional password protection is also available.

In contrast to conventional cloud video services, Fireshare operates entirely on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS). This means there are no upload limits, no intrusive watermarks, and viewers are not required to create an account. The content is meticulously organised by game, and it can be browsed through either a public or a private feed. Furthermore, it is subscribable via RSS, thereby providing your audience with a dedicated and suitable home for your video content, without the need to redirect them to any third-party platform.