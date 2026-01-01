Firefox in Docker operates a fully-featured browser on your VPS and streams it to any modern web browser via a web-based GUI. This provides you with an isolated browsing environment that safeguards your local devices, conceals your home IP address, and allows you to maintain a consistent browsing profile — complete with bookmarks, passwords, and extensions — accessible from anywhere in the world.

Self-hosting Firefox on your VPS ensures your browsing sessions are never processed through a commercial remote-desktop service, offering security researchers, privacy-conscious users, and remote teams a private, always-available browser under their own control.