Deploy Firefly III with one-click installation.
Take total control of your personal finances with a secure, self-hosted double-entry bookkeeping system.
Choose a VPS plan for Firefly III
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Firefly III
Firefly III is the gold standard for self-hosted personal finance management. It provides a comprehensive platform to track your income, expenses, and budgets with the precision of professional accounting software. The double-entry bookkeeping system records every transaction with full source and destination context, creating an accurate ledger you can audit at any time.
By self-hosting on your own VPS, you eliminate the risk of sharing sensitive financial data with third-party aggregators, ensuring your net worth, spending habits, and account balances remain strictly confidential with no subscription fees and no data-mining.
Key features of Firefly III
Double-Entry Bookkeeping
Ensure financial accuracy with a professional-grade system that tracks every cent across multiple accounts.
Advanced Budgeting
Set complex monthly or yearly budgets and receive visual indicators when you are nearing your limits.
Automation Rules
Save time by creating custom rules that automatically categorize and tag transactions based on descriptions or amounts.
Detailed Reporting
Generate insightful charts and graphs to visualize your net worth, spending patterns, and financial growth over time.
Why run Firefly III on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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