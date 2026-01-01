FeedCraft ko aik click mein install karein.
Self-hosted RSS middleware jo AI istemal karta hai kisi bhi feed ko translate, summarize, filter, aur clean karne ke liye uske aapke reader tak pohnchne se pehle.
Choose a VPS plan for FeedCraft
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FeedCraft
FeedCraft ایک اوپن سورس RSS مڈل ویئر ہے جو کسی بھی سورس فیڈ اور آپ کے ریڈر کے درمیان کام کرتا ہے، ہر آرٹیکل کو کنفیگریبل پروسیسنگ سٹیپس کے ذریعے تبدیل کرتا ہے جنہیں کرافٹس کہا جاتا ہے۔ یہ ٹرنکیٹڈ فیڈز سے مکمل آرٹیکل ٹیکسٹ نکال سکتا ہے، OpenAI-کمپیٹیبل LLM کے ذریعے ہیڈ لائنز اور باڈیز کا ترجمہ کر سکتا ہے، AI سمریز اور انٹروڈکشنز تیار کر سکتا ہے، قدرتی زبان کے قواعد کے ساتھ پروموشنل پوسٹس کو فلٹر کر سکتا ہے، اور یہاں تک کہ HTML پیجز، JSON APIs، یا سرچ رزلٹس کو بالکل نئے RSS فیڈز میں تبدیل کر سکتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر FeedCraft کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ہر آرٹیکل اور ہر LLM پرامپٹ آپ کے کنٹرول والے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتا ہے، مشترکہ پبلک انسٹنسز کو متاثر کرنے والی ریٹ لمٹس اور ڈاؤن ٹائم کو ختم کرتا ہے، اور آپ کو AI پروسیسنگ کو کسی بھی فراہم کنندہ — OpenAI، Gemini، ایک لوکل Ollama ماڈل، یا کوئی بھی OpenAI-کمپیٹیبل اینڈ پوائنٹ — کی طرف اشارہ کرنے کی اجازت دیتا ہے جو آپ کے بجٹ اور زبان کی کوریج کے لیے بہترین ہو۔
Key features of FeedCraft
AI translation and summaries
Article titles aur bodies ko kisi bhi target language mein translate karein aur AI-generated summaries ko OpenAI-compatible LLM ke through, custom prompts ke saath, har Craft ke mutabiq add karein.
Full-text extraction
Replace truncated RSS excerpts with complete article content, including a browser-rendered fulltext-plus mode for sites that hydrate text via JavaScript.
HTML/JSON/Search to RSS
Built-in visual generators turn arbitrary web pages, JSON API responses (with curl-import), and search engine results into stable RSS feeds.
Portable and dock modes
Prefix any feed URL for one-shot processing, or define named Recipes in the admin UI to pin permanent transformed feed URLs your reader subscribes to.
AtomCraft and FlowCraft
Compose atomic operations (proxy, limit, translate, summarize, beautify, ignore-advertorial) into reusable pipelines tailored to each source feed.
Reader-agnostic middleware
Works with FreshRSS, Inoreader, NetNewsWire, Miniflux, or any reader that utilizes standard RSS feeds, without the need for any plugin or account integration.
Why run FeedCraft on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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