Deploy FeatBit in one click installation.
Open-source فیچر فلیگ اور تجرباتی پلیٹ فارم جو LaunchDarkly کے خود میزبان متبادل کے طور پر بنایا گیا ہے۔
Choose a VPS plan for FeatBit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FeatBit
FeatBit ایک انٹرپرائز-گریڈ فیچر مینجمنٹ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو انجینئرنگ ٹیموں کو فیچر فلیگز کے پیچھے کوڈ بھیجنے، فیصد رول آؤٹس چلانے، مخصوص صارف سیگمنٹس کو ہدف بنانے، اور بغیر دوبارہ تعیناتی کے فوری طور پر واپس جانے کی سہولت دیتا ہے۔ دس مقبول زبانوں کے لیے نیٹیو SDKs اور ایک ریئل ٹائم ایویلیویشن سرور ایک سیکنڈ سے بھی کم وقت میں کلائنٹس کے درمیان فلیگ کی تبدیلیوں کو ہم آہنگ رکھتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر FeatBit کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے فلیگ کنفیگریشنز، صارف کو ہدف بنانے کے قواعد، اور آڈٹ لاگز آپ کے زیر کنٹرول انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتے ہیں، بغیر کسی فی سیٹ فیس اور ماہانہ ایویلیویشن کوٹہ کے۔ تعیناتی مینجمنٹ UI، API، ایویلیویشن سرور، اینالیٹکس سروس، اور PostgreSQL کے ساتھ HTTPS کے پیچھے پہلے سے کنفیگر شدہ آتی ہے۔
Key features of FeatBit
Real-time flag streaming
A dedicated evaluation server pushes flag updates to SDKs over WebSockets so changes take effect in clients within milliseconds of toggling.
Targeted user rollouts
Roll features out by percentage, user attribute, or named segment, and combine rules to gate releases for specific cohorts before going global.
Native A/B experiments
Link flag variations to product metrics and conduct end-to-end experiments utilizing built-in analytics, thereby eliminating the requirement for a distinct experimentation tool.
Ten official SDKs
Server aur client SDKs for JavaScript, Java, .NET, Go, Python, Node, PHP, Rust, Android, and iOS integrate flags into any production stack.
Audit trail and history
Every flag, segment, and rule change is recorded with the actor, timestamp, and diff, making rollbacks and compliance reviews straightforward.
Project and environment scoping
Organize flags into projects with isolated development, staging, and production environments, each with its own SDK keys and targeting rules.
Why run FeatBit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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