Deploy Explo in one click installation.
Self-hosted music discovery engine that automatically builds playlists from ListenBrainz recommendations and downloads them to your library.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Explo
Explo ek self-hosted music discovery server hai jo aapki ListenBrainz listening history ko aapki personal music library se connect karta hai. Yeh ListenBrainz se weekly aur daily recommendation playlists pull karta hai, YouTube ya Soulseek ke through matching tracks dhoondhta hai, unhe download karta hai, aur Navidrome, Jellyfin, Emby, Plex, Subsonic, ya MPD ke andar directly playlists banata hai — automatically, ek schedule par jo aap control karte hain.
Streaming services ke bar-aks jo recommendations ko subscriptions aur opaque algorithms ke peeche lock kar dete hain, Explo aapko full transparency deta hai: har recommendation aapki actual listening data par ListenBrainz par traceable hai, aur har downloaded track aapke apne server par rehta hai. Built-in web UI aapko schedules manage karne, playlist history browse karne, aur saari integrations ko configure karne ki ijazat deta hai bina config files edit kiye.
Key features of Explo
ListenBrainz discovery
آپ کے ListenBrainz اکاؤنٹ سے براہ راست Weekly Exploration، Weekly Jams، اور Daily Jams پلے لسٹس حاصل کرتا ہے — یہ سفارشات مکمل طور پر آپ کی اپنی سننے کی ہسٹری سے تیار کی گئی ہیں۔
Multi-server support
Integrates with Navidrome, Jellyfin, Emby, Plex, Subsonic, Airsonic, and MPD, creating playlists directly inside whichever music server you already run.
Scheduled automation
Configurable cron schedules run discovery automatically — set it once and new music appears in your library each week without any manual steps.
YouTube and Soulseek download
Finds and downloads tracks via YouTube (with yt-dlp) or Soulseek (via Slskd), with quality filters, format selection, and smart deduplication.
Web UI management
Browse playlist archives, trigger manual runs, adjust schedules, and manage all music server settings from a single authenticated browser interface.
Why run Explo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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