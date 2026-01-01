Deploy Expensave in one click installation.
Open-source personal aur family expense tracker, kharch karne ki aadaton ko monitor karne aur ghar ke budgets ko manage karne ke liye.
Choose a VPS plan for Expensave
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Expensave
Expensave ایک اوپن سورس اخراجات ٹریک کرنے والی ایپلیکیشن ہے جو ایسے افراد اور خاندانوں کے لیے بنائی گئی ہے جو اپنے مالیاتی ڈیٹا پر مکمل کنٹرول چاہتے ہیں۔ مشترکہ اخراجات کے کیلنڈرز، بینک اسٹیٹمنٹ امپورٹ، اور اخراجات کی عادات کی رپورٹس کے ساتھ، یہ خام ٹرانزیکشن ڈیٹا کو قابل عمل بصیرت میں بدل دیتا ہے جو آپ کو یہ سمجھنے میں مدد کرتا ہے کہ آپ کا پیسہ کہاں جاتا ہے۔
Expensave کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے حساس مالیاتی ڈیٹا تیسرے فریق کے تجارتی سرورز سے دور رہتا ہے، بار بار آنے والی سبسکرپشن فیس ختم ہو جاتی ہے، اور ہر گھر کے فرد کو اسناد شیئر کیے بغیر رسائی ملتی ہے — جبکہ خودکار بیک اپ کئی سالوں کی اخراجات کی تاریخ کو محفوظ رکھتے ہیں۔
Key features of Expensave
Shared Expense Calendars
Multiple users can contribute to the same calendar, making it easy for families and roommates to maintain household budget transparency.
Bank Statement Import
Import statements from financial institutions to automatically populate transactions, reducing manual entry and ensuring complete spending records.
Spending Habit Reports
Visual analytics break down income and expenses by category over time, revealing patterns that help you make smarter budget decisions.
Progressive Web App
The mobile-responsive PWA lets you log expenses from any device instantly, so you never miss a transaction on the go.
Privacy-First Design
Aap ka saara financial data aap ke apne server par hi rehta hai — koi third-party analytics nahi, koi subscription fees nahi, aur kisi commercial platform ke band hone ka koi khatra nahi.
Why run Expensave on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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