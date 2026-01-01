Deploy ErsatzTV in one-click installation.
Self-hosted IPTV server jo aapki personal media library ko custom 24/7 live TV channels mein badal deta hai, electronic program guide ke saath.
Choose a VPS plan for ErsatzTV
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ErsatzTV
ErsatzTV ایک اوپن سورس سیلف ہوسٹڈ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ذاتی میڈیا لائبریری — Plex، Jellyfin، Emby، یا مقامی فائلوں — کو ایک حقیقی الیکٹرانک پروگرام گائیڈ کے ساتھ لائیو، حسب ضرورت شیڈول کردہ ٹی وی چینلز میں تبدیل کرتا ہے۔ چینلز M3U/HLS پلے لسٹس کے طور پر سٹریم ہوتے ہیں جنہیں کوئی بھی IPTV-aware کلائنٹ ٹیون کر سکتا ہے: Channels DVR، Plex DVR، Jellyfin Live TV، VLC، سمارٹ ٹی وی، سیٹ ٹاپ باکسز، اور موبائل ایپس۔
اپنے VPS پر ErsatzTV کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو ایک نجی کلاسک کیبل کا متبادل ملتا ہے جو مکمل طور پر آپ کے پاس موجود میڈیا سے بنایا گیا ہے، بغیر کسی سٹریمنگ سروس کو سبسکرائب کیے یا اشتہارات سے متاثر ہوئے۔ تھیمڈ میراتھن، نیوز سٹائل روٹیشنز، میوزک ویڈیو چینلز، یا بچوں کے پروگرامنگ بلاکس کو شیڈول کریں، پھر انہیں کسی بھی ایسے ڈیوائس پر دیکھیں جو IPTV کو سپورٹ کرتا ہو۔
Key features of ErsatzTV
Custom 24/7 channels
Build any number of live channels by combining collections, playlists, and scheduling rules into round-the-clock streams.
IPTV and EPG output
Expose channels as M3U playlists with a full XMLTV electronic program guide so any IPTV client tunes in like cable.
Plex / Jellyfin / Emby
Directly connect to existing media-server libraries or scan local folders so the same media can power your VOD apps and TV channels.
Hardware transcoding
Optional NVENC, QSV, VAAPI, AMF, and VideoToolbox acceleration to keep CPU usage manageable while serving live streams.
Watermarks and bumpers
Overlay channel watermarks, splice in bumpers and intros, and break programming with custom interstitials for a real-channel feel.
Music video channels
Mix music videos and audio into chronological or themed channels, complete with cover-art display and metadata-driven scheduling.
Why run ErsatzTV on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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