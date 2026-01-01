Deploy eLabFTW in one click installation.
Open-source electronic lab notebook for research teams to track experiments, samples, and protocols.
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What you can build with eLabFTW
eLabFTW ایک مفت اور اوپن سورس الیکٹرانک لیب نوٹ بک (ELN) ہے جو خاص طور پر تحقیقی لیبارٹریوں کے لیے بنائی گئی ہے۔ یہ کاغذی نوٹ بکس اور بکھری ہوئی اسپریڈ شیٹس کی جگہ ایک منظم، قابل تلاش ورک اسپیس فراہم کرتا ہے جہاں سائنسدان تجربات لاگ کرتے ہیں، نمونوں اور ری ایجنٹس کا انتظام کرتے ہیں، پروٹوکولز کو محفوظ کرتے ہیں، اور ٹیموں کے درمیان مشترکہ وسائل پر تعاون کرتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر eLabFTW کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے حساس تحقیقی ڈیٹا، دانشورانہ ملکیت، اور غیر شائع شدہ نتائج مکمل طور پر ادارہ جاتی کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں — کوئی تھرڈ پارٹی کلاؤڈ نہیں، کوئی فی سیٹ قیمت نہیں، اور وینڈر لاک اِن کا کوئی خطرہ نہیں۔ مکمل PDF/ZIP ایکسپورٹ، ٹائم اسٹیمپنگ، اور S3-کمپیٹیبل اسٹوریج اسے ایسے ریگولیٹڈ ماحول کے لیے موزوں بناتے ہیں جنہیں آڈٹ ٹریلز اور طویل مدتی آرکائیونگ کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے۔
Key features of eLabFTW
Experiment notebook
Rich-text and Markdown editor with LaTeX, code highlighting, file attachments, and version history for every experiment entry.
Sample database
Track reagents, equipment, antibodies, and cell lines with custom item types, metadata, and inventory locations across the lab.
Team collaboration
Share experiments and resources across teams with granular per-item and per-user access control and a shared template library.
Reusable protocols
Build a versioned protocol library that any team member can clone into a new experiment, keeping methods consistent and reproducible.
Trusted timestamps
Cryptographically timestamp experiment entries through RFC 3161 authorities to prove when data was recorded for IP and audit needs.
PDF and ZIP exports
Generate signed PDF reports or full ZIP archives of experiments and resources for archiving, regulatory review, or publication.
Why run eLabFTW on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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